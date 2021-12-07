Average UK house price ‘increased by £1,691 per month during pandemic’
Published
The average UK house price has increased by £1,691 per month since the UK first entered lockdown in March 2020, according to an index.Full Article
Published
The average UK house price has increased by £1,691 per month since the UK first entered lockdown in March 2020, according to an index.Full Article
Our newly arrived plug-in hybrid SUV is big, but is it also clever? Let’s find out
*Why we’re running it: *To see if..
Is this soft-top hot hatch still top fun after seven years, following its latest update? We found out over four..
The UK is readying itself to record the busiest housing market since 2007 as the pandemic has made homeowners reconsider their..