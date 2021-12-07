Labour MP Harriet Harman to stand down at next election
The veteran MP announces her impending exit from the Commons after almost 40 years in the job.Full Article
Labour's Harriet Harman, the longest-serving female MP in the Commons, has announced that she will not be standing for the party at..
Labour’s Harriet Harman has announced she will not run for her Camberwell and Peckham seat in the next general election.