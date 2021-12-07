Susanna Reid breaks down in tears during Arthur Labinjo-Hughes' gran interview
Published
Susanna was moved to tears during an emotional segment with Madeline Halcrow during Tuesday's instalment of ITV Good Morning Britain.Full Article
Published
Susanna was moved to tears during an emotional segment with Madeline Halcrow during Tuesday's instalment of ITV Good Morning Britain.Full Article
Devastated Madeline Halcrow spoke to Susanna Reid and Martin Lewis on ITV Good Morning Britain yesterday, adding that her grandson..