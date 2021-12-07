Jet2, TUI, easyJet and Ryanair travel: How to get a PCR test for travel and what it will cost you
You need to take a PCR test or a lateral flow test when travelling back to the UK and then a PCR test upon arrival.Full Article
All travellers arriving in England will need to take a Covid-19 pre-departure test
So far, the UK has banned travel from 10 southern Africa countries and reintroduced PCR testing for all arrivals
Airlines have exclusive discounts for their passengers applied with a code or automatically