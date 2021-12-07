Early indications Omicron is ‘more transmissible’ than Delta, PM tells ministers
Boris Johnson has told ministers that the Omicron variant of coronavirus appears to be "more transmissible" than Delta.
The early indications are that the Omicron variant of coronavirus is more transmissible than Delta, the prime minister has said.
