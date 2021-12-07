Plymouth Argyle: Steven Schumacher replaces Ryan Lowe as manager
Published
Ryan Lowe resigns as manager of League One Plymouth Argyle, who appoint assistant Steven Schumacher as his successor.Full Article
Published
Ryan Lowe resigns as manager of League One Plymouth Argyle, who appoint assistant Steven Schumacher as his successor.Full Article
The League One club issued a statement this afternoon confirming all of the developments
BBC Local News: Devon -- Plymouth Argyle manager Ryan Lowe says he wants a "day out" against a top Premier League side in the third..