Rising number of cases are Omicron variant, Nicola Sturgeon says
Published
Around four per cent of Covid-19 cases in Scotland are likely to be the new Omicron variant, with that figure “steadily rising”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.Full Article
Published
Around four per cent of Covid-19 cases in Scotland are likely to be the new Omicron variant, with that figure “steadily rising”, Nicola Sturgeon has said.Full Article
A Steps concert in Glasgow is among the sources of new cases of the Omicron COVID variant in Scotland, First Minister Nicola..
The First Minister addressed MSPs at Holyrood after nine cases of the Omicron Covid variant were found in Scotland.