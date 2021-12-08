Lessons must be learned from Afghanistan evacuation, says Foreign Secretary
Published
It is clear there are “lessons to be learned” from how the Foreign Office handled the evacuation from Afghanistan, the Foreign Secretary has said.Full Article
Published
It is clear there are “lessons to be learned” from how the Foreign Office handled the evacuation from Afghanistan, the Foreign Secretary has said.Full Article
Justice Secretary Dominic Raab says he would not have gone on holiday had he known the UK would need to evacuate people from..