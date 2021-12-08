Heat Magazine crowned Rose and Giovanni's silent dance as the 'Unmissable TV Moment' as the duo danced to Symphony by Clean BanditFull Article
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s silent dance named TV moment of the year
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
BBC Strictly Come Dancing couple's silent dance named TV moment of the year
Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice will both remember this ‘unmissable moment’ forever
Nottingham Post
Strictly’s silent dance named TV moment of the year
Strictly’s 10 seconds of silence during a contemporary dance performance by Rose Ayling-Ellis and partner Giovanni Pernice has..
Belfast Telegraph