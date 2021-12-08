Mr Johnson announced working from home guidance from Monday as well as face mask and face covering rules from Friday, alongside new Covid pass measures too.Full Article
Boris Johnson speaks out over mandatory vaccine jabs as plan B announced
Tamworth Herald0 shares 4 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Government reportedly set to bring in more Covid restrictions
Boris Johnson is set to announce new Covid-19 restrictions imminently to deal with the growing cases of the more transmissible..
City A.M.