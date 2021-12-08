The Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed plan B at a 6pm press briefing, unveiling new measures and restrictions.Full Article
Date plan B Covid rules will be reviewed announced after Boris Johnson press conference
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Live: Boris Johnson addresses nation as Cobra meets to discuss tougher Covid rules
Hull Daily Mail
PM hosting press conference at the same time as COBRA meets to discuss Covid restrictions
What covid Plan C could mean as government set to make announcement
Staffordshire Newsletter
Advertisement
More coverage
Lincoln's Theatre Royal statement on whether face masks and Covid passport will be required in venue
East Lindsey Target
Boris Johnson announced new rules in a press conference on December 8
The Lincolnshire venues where you may need a Covid pass to get in under Plan B
East Lindsey Target