Boris Johnson's casual relationship with the truth over the Downing Street party fiasco is putting the country's respect for the office of Prime Minister at stake and he must go, writes Record View.Full Article
The party is over and it is time to replace bumbling buffoon Boris Johnson
Daily Record0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'Furious' PM apologises over footage of No 10 staff joking about 'Christmas party'
Sky News
Boris Johnson has apologised after footage emerged of senior Number 10 officials joking and laughing about a Downing Street..
I’m A Celebrity’s Ant and Dec mock PM over Christmas party ‘cover up’
Belfast Telegraph
Advertisement
More coverage
Ant and Dec 'evening Prime Minister' joke about Number 10 Christmas party has viewers in stitches
Hull Daily Mail
It isn't the first time the I'm A Celeb presenting pair have had a dig at Boris Johnson
-
Raab piles pressure on Johnson to come clean over No 10 Christmas party
Belfast Telegraph
-
Police get complaints over U.K. leader's festive parties
SeattlePI.com