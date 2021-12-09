Birmingham Conservative MP refuses to vote for Boris Johnson's 'plan B' Covid restrictions
The Prime Minister faces a rebellion from Conservative MPs over plans to extend mask wearing and impose a 'work from home' order.Full Article
Boris Johnson said bringing in tighter restrictions now was the "proportionate and responsible" thing to do
Boris Johnson has announced new Covid restrictions in a bid to curb the spread of Omicron. Plan B comes in response to a surge of..