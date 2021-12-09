The Government is going with their 'Plan B' for combatting Covid-19 and its new Omicron variant - but what does this mean for you.Full Article
Everything you need to know about Plan B rules announced by Boris Johnson
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Boris Johnson speech: All the new Plan B Covid rules that have been announced
Hertfordshire Mercury
Boris Johnson said bringing in tighter restrictions now was the "proportionate and responsible" thing to do
Advertisement
More coverage
England to get vaccine passports as Boris Johnson announces Plan B Covid rules
Hull Daily Mail
The Prime Minister explained "We don’t know Omicron’s severity, or the effectiveness of our vaccines against it"