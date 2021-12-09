UK Covid: How do you feel about attending festive parties this Christmas?
Bishops Stortford Observer0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
‘My mum lay dying in hospital’: Angry MP’s emotional speech over Christmas party video
Yahoo UK
A Labour MP has given an emotional speech detailing his anger over government parties held during lockdown last Christmas. Afzal..
Will you be attending a festive party despite Covid? Let us know your thoughts now
Dorking Leatherhead Advertiser
Advertisement
More coverage
Minister claims Tory Xmas party backlash is 'rumour and hear'say' in excruciating exchange
Yahoo UK
Maggie Throup, the Minister for Vaccines and Public Health, was challenged about the Conservatives' Christmas parties in 2020 but..