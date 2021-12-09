Permanent memorial planned for Arthur Labinjo-Hughes
A permanent memorial is to be created for six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes, who was killed by his stepmother and father.Full Article
Neighbours will come together to remember the tragic six-year-old
The six-tree memorial will be planted near the house where he was murdered, says Solihull Council.