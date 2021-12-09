Covid in Scotland: People urged to cancel Christmas parties
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Public Health Scotland said a number of outbreaks caused by Omicron were linked to Christmas parties.Full Article
It comes a day after Boris Johnson told people they didn't need to cancel festive get-togethers despite mounting concerns over the..
Public Health Scotland is "strongly" urging people to defer Christmas parties in response to the Omicron variant.