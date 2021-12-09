Celtic vs Real Betis
Celtic vs Real Betis LIVE score and goal updates from the Europa League clash
Daily Record
Celtic are heading out of the Europa League whatever happens but Ange Postecoglou wants his team to finish on a high.
Prediction for Celtic vs Real Betis: Chance for fringe players to shine in Hoop's final Europa League game
Daily Record
With all four positions in Europa League Group G sewn up, expect both sides to make wholesale changes for Thursday's game