Dr Nick Phin, director at Public Health Scotland, said early evidence suggests the new Covid variant is much more transmissibleFull Article
Scots told to cancel their Christmas parties due to Omicron
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
'Don't cancel' Jason Leitch urges Scots to practice caution ahead of Christmas parties
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon revealed yesterday that all nine cases of the Omicron variant in Scotland can be linked back to a..
Daily Record
Scots warned not to have Christmas parties over fears about rising Omicron cases
Scottish health experts say that a number of Omicron outbreaks in Scotland have been linked to parties.
Daily Record