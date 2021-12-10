Boris Johnson 'considering Plan C Covid restrictions' for the new year
Published
Tougher restrictions have already been put in place in 'Plan B' but we could see more returning in the new year, according to reports.Full Article
Published
Tougher restrictions have already been put in place in 'Plan B' but we could see more returning in the new year, according to reports.Full Article
Tougher restrictions may be implemented in 2022
Watch VideoBritish Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced tighter restrictions Wednesday to stem the spread of the omicron variant,..