Arsenal v Southampton
Published
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Southampton.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Preview followed by live coverage of Saturday's Premier League game between Arsenal and Southampton.Full Article
A speculative Arsenal supporter was tackled by a steward after being handed the shirt of Takehiro Tomiyasu following their 3-0 win..
The Arsenal boss has spoken to the media after the Gunners' 3-0 win over Southampton at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League