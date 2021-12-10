Family in tribute to ‘adored’ father killed in village attack
Published
The family of a man found dead in a Monmouthshire village following a serious assault have paid tribute to him as an “amazing father, uncle, brother and son”.Full Article
Published
The family of a man found dead in a Monmouthshire village following a serious assault have paid tribute to him as an “amazing father, uncle, brother and son”.Full Article
I hesitate to classify Adrienne as true crime, though that’s objectively what it is.
The catch-all genre term carries..