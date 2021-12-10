BA, TUI, easyJet, Ryanair and Jet2 updates: Portugal, USA, Spain and France crack down on British travellers
Published
The spread of the Omicron variant has lead to tighter travel restrictions across Europe.Full Article
Published
The spread of the Omicron variant has lead to tighter travel restrictions across Europe.Full Article
No countries remain on England's red list, but other countries have their own restrictions
The UK itself has new travel rules in place which include pre-departure tests for all arrivals, and new PCR test rules for..