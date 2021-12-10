About half of all cases at the moment of Omicron are being 'missed', according to an expert.Full Article
Expert warns Omicron symptoms different to 'traditional' Covid symptoms
Cambridge News0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
What are the symptoms of Omicron in children?
ODN
Parents are being warned to look for four different symptoms of Omicron in children. Experts say cases of the new Covid variant are..
Advertisement
More coverage
Three Omicron symptoms different to other Covid variants
If you catch the new Omicron strain then it's likely you'll experience different symptoms to what the NHS has previously set out.
Tamworth Herald
Fauci: 1st U.S. Case Of COVID-19 Omicron Variant Identified
Watch VideoA person in California who had been vaccinated against COVID-19 became the first in the U.S. to have an identified case..
Newsy