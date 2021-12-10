William and Kate’s Christmas card photo shows smiling family in Jordan
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have released their official Christmas card photograph showing their family in Jordan.Full Article
Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all grown up in the new portrait.
The card shows their family in Jordan, and includes each of the three kids, Prince George, aged eight, as well as his younger..