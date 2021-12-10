New Covid restrictions not inevitable, says Health Minister
Published
New Covid restrictions are not inevitable for Northern Ireland in January, Robin Swann has said.Full Article
Published
New Covid restrictions are not inevitable for Northern Ireland in January, Robin Swann has said.Full Article
COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark's prime minister announced Friday that theaters, cinemas, concert halls, amusement parks,..
The First Minister will make a statement to the Scottish Parliament as the public braces itself for the prospect of another..