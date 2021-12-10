ITV I'm A Celebrity fans fight back tears after David Ginola's remarks
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
ITV I'm A Celebrity fans immediately turn on David Ginola after comment
Tamworth Herald
Louise was "told off" by David after telling people to do chores, and fans branded him a "d***".
Advertisement
More coverage
ITV I'm A Celebrity fans demand Danny Miller drops constant habit
Tamworth Herald
Danny Miller has been told to drop his constant admiration of David Ginola.