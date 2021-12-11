Strictly's Kai Widdrington's famous dad Tommy has a new job as manager of Kings Lynn Town FC
Published
With Kai in the semi-finals and the announcement of Tommy's new job, it must have been a big week for the Widdrington family.Full Article
Published
With Kai in the semi-finals and the announcement of Tommy's new job, it must have been a big week for the Widdrington family.Full Article
The former Southampton and Grimsby Town midfielder has been named the new manager of National League side Kings Lynn Town FC