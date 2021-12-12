Boris Johnson 'considering' Plan C Covid restrictions - full list of rules
Published
A Plan C proposal is being considered that could see people having to once again check in with the NHS Covid app.Full Article
Published
A Plan C proposal is being considered that could see people having to once again check in with the NHS Covid app.Full Article
New COVID-19 restrictions introduced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson to curb the spread of the Omicron variant have thrown the..
While 568 cases had been confirmed in the UK "the true number is certain to be much higher".