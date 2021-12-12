Nadhim Zahawi says new strain is 'so infectious that it will dominate and exponentially grow'.Full Article
Government minister confirms first Omicron Covid patients are being seen in hospitals
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
UK scientists urge more restrictions to fight omicron surge
SeattlePI.com
LONDON (AP) — The British government may need to introduce tougher restrictions to slow the growth of the omicron variant and..
Advertisement
More coverage
Olaf Scholz Replaces Angela Merkel As German Chancellor
Newsy
Watch VideoCenter-left leader Olaf Scholz became Germany's ninth post-World War II chancellor Wednesday, opening a new era for the..