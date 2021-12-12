Brighton & Hove Albion Women 0-2 Manchester United Women: United return to winning ways
Watch highlights as Manchester United end a four-match run without a win to beat Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 after a dominant..
Manchester United return to winning ways in the Women's Super League by overcoming Brighton at Crawley.