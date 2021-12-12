UK Covid alert level raised following rapid increase in Omicron cases
The UK Covid alert level has been raised following a rapid increase in Omicron cases being recorded.Full Article
The UK's COVID alert level has been increased to level four - its second highest level - following advice from the UK Health..
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Dr. Sikhulile Moyo was analyzing COVID-19 samples in his lab in Botswana last week when he noticed they..
Watch VideoThe race is on in the U.S. to chase down cases of omicron, a new variant of concern now showing up around the globe and..