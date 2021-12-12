Five more cases of Omicron variant reported in Northern Ireland
Published
Five more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland, it was confirmed.Full Article
Published
Five more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been reported in Northern Ireland, it was confirmed.Full Article
Five more cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 have been detected in Northern Ireland.
The first Omicron Covid-19 variant cases have been confirmed in Northern Ireland, according to the North’s Department of Health.