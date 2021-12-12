Booster vaccines extended to over-30s in Scotland
BBC Local News: North-East Scotland and Northern Isles -- Appointments will be open to over-30s from Monday, and extended to 18 to 29-year-olds later in the weekFull Article
LONDON (AP) — The British government raised the country’s official coronavirus threat level on Sunday, warning the rapid spread..
Covid-19 booster vaccines are to be made available to people aged 18-39 in Scotland from next week.