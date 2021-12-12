It comes as the UK’s coronavirus alert level was raised on Sunday from three to four due to the spread of the Omicron variant.Full Article
New poll shows one in three support unvaccinated being forced into lockdown
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New poll shows growing support for forcing unvaccinated into lockdown
Harsher measures for the unjabbed raised until the pandemic ends
Wales Online
Apple discontinued the one thing that got me through the pandemic
Essentials Week spotlights unexpected items that make our daily lives just a little bit better.
..
Mashable