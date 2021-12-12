Winner crowned in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2021
Published
Emmerdale actor Danny Miller has been crowned as the winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Full Article
Published
Emmerdale actor Danny Miller has been crowned as the winner of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.Full Article
Hosts Ant McPartlin and Dec Donnelly made the announcement live on air, as the final episode of the series came to a close.
The winner of ITV I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2021 will be either Simon or Danny Miller - and fans think Simon is a..