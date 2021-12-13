What are the new Covid rules? 'Covid Plan B' rules in force in England from today
Essex Chronicle0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New Covid rules for England to be agreed by MPs today
Wales Online
There will be four votes on coronavirus legislation
LIVE: New 'Plan B' Covid rules for England from today
Leek Post and Times
Advertisement
More coverage
New Covid rules in force across England from today
Hull Daily Mail
There were a total of 817 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant in the UK as of Thursday
Covid passports will be mandatory for nightclubs and big sporting events
Tiverton Mid Devon Gazette