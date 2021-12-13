Although the variant shows milder symptoms it appears to spread much faster than previous variants.Full Article
Omicron symptoms: the unusual symptom common in Covid variant
The Cornishman0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Common Omicron covid symptom people are getting
Burton Mail
It has been reported by those who are infected by the variant, says a doctor
Omicron: The unusual symptom common in many of those infected by Covid variant
Exeter Express and Echo
Advertisement
More coverage
Omicron Variant Symptoms 'Mild' So Far, Says Doctor Who Brought Attention to New Variant
Omicron Symptoms, 'Mild' Thus Far, Says Doctor , Who Brought Attention to New Variant.
CNBC reports the South African doctor..
Wibbitz Top Stories