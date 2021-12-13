First UK death recorded with Omicron variant
One person in the UK has died with Omicron variant of coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirms.Full Article
Watch VideoLong lines formed at vaccination centers in Britain as people heeded the government’s call for all adults to get..
It is the first death recorded in the UK from the new faster-spreading variant