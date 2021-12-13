Lewis Hamilton to be knighted at Windsor Castle after being pipped to F1 title
Published
Lewis Hamilton will be knighted on Wednesday – just days after controversially losing out on a record eighth Formula One world title.Full Article
Published
Lewis Hamilton will be knighted on Wednesday – just days after controversially losing out on a record eighth Formula One world title.Full Article
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was officially knighted by the Prince of Wales just days after he lost his eighth title to..
Formula One star Sir Lewis Hamilton has received his knighthood from Prince Charles at Windsor Castle, just days after losing out..