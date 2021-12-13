Boris Johnson insists he personally 'broke no covid rules' at Downing St Christmas quiz
The Prime Minister denied claims he broke lockdown by reading out questions at a virtual Christmas quiz in Downing Street last year.Full Article
Boris Johnson insists he "certainly broke no rules" but says the Whitehall investigation into potentially lockdown-breaking..
The leader of the opposition made the comments on the Andrew Marr show this morning