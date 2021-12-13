BBC Strictly Come Dancing fans demand change to order of show
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
ITV I'm A Celebrity announces long-awaited change for Saturday's show
Tamworth Herald
On social media, ITV I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! fans were left celebrating and all saying the same thing.
Advertisement
More coverage
BBC Strictly Come Dancing viewers accuse AJ and Kai of 'cheating' in dance-off with Dan Walker
Nottingham Post
Some fans of the show think they spotted a subtle change