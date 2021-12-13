First look at Mads Mikkelsen as Grindelwald in trailer for Fantastic Beasts 3
Published
Mads Mikkelsen has made his debut as evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore.Full Article
Published
Mads Mikkelsen has made his debut as evil wizard Gellert Grindelwald in the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore.Full Article
Fantastic Beasts The Secrets of Dumbledore Movie (2022) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: Warner Bros. Pictures’ “Fantastic Beasts: The..