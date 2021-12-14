The University of Southampton has developed the new vaccine which uses a jet of air to push it through the skin rather than a needle.Full Article
New jab-free vaccine targeting Covid-19 variants being trialled in UK
Hull Daily Mail0 shares 1 views
