The First Minister will make a statement to the Scottish Parliament as the public braces itself for the prospect of another tightening of restrictions.Full Article
Nicola Sturgeon to give covid update today as new restrictions in Scotland 'inevitable'
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Covid in Scotland LIVE as Nicola Sturgeon to give update with new restrictions 'inevitable'
Daily Record
All the latest news on the coronavirus pandemic from Scotland and across the rest of the United Kingdom.
Advertisement
More coverage
Sturgeon calls for 'four-nations approach' on Covid
The first ministers of Scotland and Wales have written a joint letter to Boris Johnson calling for a "four-nations approach" on..
ODN
Nicola Sturgeon 'likely' to hold covid update as fears grow over Omicron variant in Scotland
The First Minster issued an update to the Scottish Parliament earlier this week where she revealed that cases of the new strain,..
Daily Record