Manchester United game at Brentford postponed after Covid-19 outbreak
Published
Manchester United's Premier League match against Brentford on Tuesday has been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at the Old Trafford club.Full Article
Published
Manchester United's Premier League match against Brentford on Tuesday has been postponed after a Covid-19 outbreak at the Old Trafford club.Full Article
Discussions took place with the Premier League as to whether it would be safe to fulfil Tuesday’s fixture, with United deferring..
The Red Devils have been hit by a Covid outbreak, with doubts now emerging over whether their game with Brentford will be able to..