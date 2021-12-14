ITV Strictly The Real Full Monty's Laila Morse flooded praise over gesture
Tamworth Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
ITV Strictly The Real Full Monty fans in tears over Duncan James' remark
Among the stars featuring on the show are Blue star Duncan, as well as EastEnders actress Laila Morse.
Tamworth Herald
ITV Strictly The Real Full Monty: Laila Morse's real name, her famous brother and heartbreaking bankruptcy
The EastEnders legend bowed out from Walford earlier this year - but she's back on TV in a charity special
Tamworth Herald