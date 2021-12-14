Savannah Brockhill was found guilty of murdering her partner's daughter, Star Hobson while mum Frankie Smith was guilty of causing or allowing her daughter's deathFull Article
Mother and partner convicted over death of tragic toddler Star Hobson
Wales Online
