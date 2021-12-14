There will be an interruption to normal pay dates because of the way Christmas and New Year fallFull Article
DWP confirms Christmas 2021 payment dates for Universal Credit, PIP and other benefits
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
DWP Christmas 2021 payment dates for Universal Credit, PIP and other benefits
Hull Daily Mail
There will be an interruption to normal pay dates because of the way Christmas and New Year fall
Advertisement
More coverage
PIP, Universal Credit, State Pension and other DWP benefit payment dates over Christmas and New Year
Dates may change for people who are due to be paid on certain days over the festive fortnight.
Daily Record
DWP, PIP, Universal Credit, State Pension and other benefit payment dates over Christmas and New Year
While Christmas and New Year are still a few weeks away, it’s essential to know exactly what money you’ll have going in and..
Folkestone Herald