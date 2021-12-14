Nasa craft ‘touches’ Sun for first time and dives into atmosphere
A Nasa spacecraft has officially “touched” the Sun, plunging through the unexplored solar atmosphere known as the corona.Full Article
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — A NASA spacecraft has officially “touched” the sun, plunging through the unexplored solar..